What’s your ism? Ep 14 feat. Shivasundar on the ‘Hindu Left’

In these Indian elections, a cross section of progressive mass organisations helped the Congress curtail the BJP’s electoral power. But what does the Congress resurgence mean for the progressive agenda and the fight against Hindutva? What do we make of Rahul Gandhi's good Hindu versus bad Hindu narrative?

In the first episode of the post election season of What's Your Ism, Sudipto Mondal speaks to Karnataka’s most prolific bi-lingual writer, Shivasundar. He has also been involved in Left activism for nearly four decades.

Shivasundar makes some incisive observations about the present state of Left politics and the so-called ‘pragmatism’ of collaborating with the Congress. He says that the Congress is fundamentally an enabler of Brahminism and neo liberal capitalism.