Women's reservation bill likely to have been cleared by Union Cabinet

Amid frenzied speculation within political circles and incessant demands from MPs across party lines, the Union Cabinet is learnt to have given its consent to the much awaited Women's Reservation Bill that proposes 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. The government has not yet made an official announcement regarding the bill, but it is expected to be tabled on Wednesday, September 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to brief women MPs regarding the bill.

Many Opposition leaders have been questioning the real intent of the government in convening a special session of Parliament just a month after the Monsoon Session ended. As several government functionaries remained tight-lipped about the agenda of the cabinet meeting, unconfirmed reports claimed that the bill had been cleared. The Union Cabinet had met on Monday evening around 6.30 pm, and its meeting lasted for a couple of hours.

In May 2008, the Women’s Reservation Bill was introduced in the Rajya Sabha and was referred to a standing committee. It was passed in the upper house in 2010 and then it was sent to Lok Sabha. However, it could not be passed and lapsed with the 15th Lok Sabha.

Speculations were rife since Monday morning about the bill, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the media outside Parliament before the commencement of the special session, had said that "the special session of Parliament might be a short one, but it holds great importance in terms of historical decisions".

During the discussions on 75 years of Parliament on the first day of the Special Session, Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Supriya Sule, and many other lawmakers sought passage of the Women's Reservation Bill. On Sunday, the Congress had passed a resolution in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting that the Women's Reservation Bill should be passed in the upcoming special session.