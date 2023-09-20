‘Women’s Reservation bill is BJP’s jumla, it’s agenda is to delay’: Mahua Moitra

Speaking on the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra called it a “sham”, a part of the BJP-led Union government’s “doublespeak” and a “jumla” (an empty promise). She slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to take credit for the landmark legislation, when the actual timeline of its implementation appears distant and uncertain, as it requires delimitation of constituencies and the next census to be carried out first.

Asking if women were less important than cows in India, the TMC MP commented on the ‘cow protection’ legislation brought in by the BJP. She said that while she supported the move, “When this government wanted to protect cows, you did not wait to count the number of cows. You just built cow shelters. Are we women any less, that we have to wait while you count numbers and draw lines?”

“The question of women’s reservation requires action. Not the placebo of legislatively mandated procrastination. To the government and the ruling party, I say this. Give us this day our equal rights. We hold up half the sky. Give us at least a third of our earth,” Mahua said.

“As we started our new innings in this newly constructed temple of democracy yesterday, the Prime Minister grandly proclaimed that it seems he was ordained to perform many important tasks for this country including this one [the Women’s Reservation Bill],” Mahua said. “And then with much fanfare, this government introduced this Bill, claiming credit as usual for a groundbreaking move. But what does this Bill really say? Article 334 of the Bill says that reservation shall come into effect only after delimitation has been undertaken. And that delimitation will be undertaken only after the relevant figures for the next census have been published. The rotation of seats for women will take place only after each subsequent exercise of delimitation.”

She then questioned, “What does this mean? In true BJP doublespeak style, we don't know if and when 33% women will be sitting in Lok Sabha. Because, number one, the date of the next census is entirely indeterminate. Because of which, number two, the date of the next delimitation exercise is doubly indeterminate. It is also controversial. As Kanimozhi from the DMK said, delimitation might lead to zero % increase in the number of seats for Kerala, 26% for Tamil Nadu, but a whopping 79% for both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. So women’s reservation is dependent on two indeterminate dates. Can there be a greater jumla? Forget 2024, this may not even be possible in 2029.”