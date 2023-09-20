‘Women’s Reservation bill is BJP’s jumla, it’s agenda is to delay’: Mahua Moitra

Speaking on the Women’s Reservation Bill in the Parliament, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra called it a “sham”, a part of the BJP-led Union government’s “doublespeak” and a “jumla” (an empty promise). She slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to take credit for the landmark legislation, when the actual timeline of its implementation appears distant and uncertain, as it requires delimitation of constituencies and the next census to be carried out first.
Asking if women were less important than cows in India, the TMC MP commented on the ‘cow protection’ legislation brought in by the BJP. She said that while she supported the move, “When this government wanted to protect cows, you did not wait to count the number of cows. You just built cow shelters. Are we women any less, that we have to wait while you count numbers and draw lines?”
“The question of women’s reservation requires action. Not the placebo of legislatively mandated procrastination. To the government and the ruling party, I say this. Give us this day our equal rights. We hold up half the sky. Give us at least a third of our earth,” Mahua said.
“As we started our new innings in this newly constructed temple of democracy yesterday, the Prime Minister grandly proclaimed that it seems he was ordained to perform many important tasks for this country including this one [the Women’s Reservation Bill],” Mahua said. “And then with much fanfare, this government introduced this Bill, claiming credit as usual for a groundbreaking move. But what does this Bill really say? Article 334 of the Bill says that reservation shall come into effect only after delimitation has been undertaken. And that delimitation will be undertaken only after the relevant figures for the next census have been published. The rotation of seats for women will take place only after each subsequent exercise of delimitation.”
She then questioned, “What does this mean? In true BJP doublespeak style, we don't know if and when 33% women will be sitting in Lok Sabha. Because, number one, the date of the next census is entirely indeterminate. Because of which, number two, the date of the next delimitation exercise is doubly indeterminate. It is also controversial. As Kanimozhi from the DMK said, delimitation might lead to zero % increase in the number of seats for Kerala, 26% for Tamil Nadu, but a whopping 79% for both Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. So women’s reservation is dependent on two indeterminate dates. Can there be a greater jumla? Forget 2024, this may not even be possible in 2029.”
“This is not the historic Bill that it is being touted as. It is a sham,” Mahua also said. While expressing TMC’s support to the Bill, she said, “What this government has brought here today is not a Women’s Reservation Bill. It is a Women's Reservation Rescheduling Bill and it should be named as such. It’s agenda is delay, it’s agenda is not reservation. The endless dithering over when the next census and delimitation will take place, will only ensure that the urgent need for women’s reservation in elections to the Parliament and state legislatures will be indefinitely delayed, yet again.”
The TMC MP further said, “It is both my pride and shame that I stand here in India’s Parliament as a woman speaking on the Women’s Reservation Bill. It is my pride that my party, the All India Trinamool Congress, sends 37% women to Parliament among its members. It’s my chagrin that I belong to a Lok Sabha – a House of the People – that on aggregate has only 15% among its members who are women. Far below the global average of 25.5% and also below the Asian regional average of 21%. As this government claps itself on the back for its rankings on various global tables, let it also hang its head in disgrace that this same India ranks 140 out 196 Inter Parliamentary Union League tables on women’s representation.”
She went on to say, “Within women Parliamentarians, Muslims and Dalits have been consistently underrepresented. From 1952 to 2004, only eight Muslim women have been elected to the Lok Sabha, many of whom served multiple terms. In today’s 17th Lok Sabha, there are only two Muslim members, both from West Bengal, both from TMC.”
In this regard, she also cited more data and said, “The numbers for male and female turnout in the last general election was nearly the same–66.7 % and 66.8% respectively. But women’s candidature remains at an abysmal 9% up from only 7% in 2004.”
Mahua also made several historical observations, saying, “This is an India where Tagore in 1928 wrote, ‘Oh Lord, why will you not give women the right to determine their own destiny?’ This is an India where in 1946 when the Constituent Assembly was elected, 15 seats went to women who helped draft the Constitution. Both the United States and the United Kingdom saw lengthy suffragette movements before women were granted the right to vote. India’s founders in April 1947 agreed to the principle of universal suffrage for adults giving simultaneously the right to vote to women.”