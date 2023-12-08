‘Will fight you in and outside Parliament and in the gutter’: Mahua after expulsion

Minutes after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on Friday, December 8, she delivered a powerful speech on the steps of the new Parliament building. “I am 49 years old. I will fight you for the next 30 years. Inside Parliament, outside Parliament, in the gutter, and in the streets.” The TMC leader was expelled within minutes, through what she described as a “kangaroo court”, based on allegations regarding the cash-for-queries scam.

In October, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had claimed that Mahua had taken bribes from business tycoon Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for access to her Parliamentary login credentials. A Lok Sabha Ethics Committee was tasked with probing the allegations. Last month, the Committee went on to recommend her expulsion from Parliament. At the time, Nishikant had also claimed that he had a letter from Mahua’s former partner and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai alleging that she had taken bribes. It is worth noting that the TMC leader has previously called Jai a “jilted lover” and that the dispute between them is of a personal nature to do with custody of their dog.