‘Will fight you in and outside Parliament and in the gutter’: Mahua after expulsion

Minutes after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on Friday, December 8, she delivered a powerful speech on the steps of the new Parliament building. “I am 49 years old. I will fight you for the next 30 years. Inside Parliament, outside Parliament, in the gutter, and in the streets.” The TMC leader was expelled within minutes, through what she described as a “kangaroo court”, based on allegations regarding the cash-for-queries scam.
In October, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had claimed that Mahua had taken bribes from business tycoon Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for access to her Parliamentary login credentials. A Lok Sabha Ethics Committee was tasked with probing the allegations. Last month, the Committee went on to recommend her expulsion from Parliament. At the time, Nishikant had also claimed that he had a letter from Mahua’s former partner and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai alleging that she had taken bribes. It is worth noting that the TMC leader has previously called Jai a “jilted lover” and that the dispute between them is of a personal nature to do with custody of their dog.
However, after the 104-page report of the Ethics Committee was tabled at 2 pm on December 8 in the Lok Sabha, a voice vote was taken in mere minutes to decide Mahua’s expulsion. As The Wire , though a very brief half-an-hour was initially set aside for debate, proceedings were completed hurriedly.
Reacting to her expulsion, Mahua said, “There is no evidence or any cash, any gifts anywhere. Expulsion is based on the grounds that I have shared my Lok Sabha portal login. There are no rules to govern the sharing of logins. As the hearing of the Ethics Committee demonstrates, all of us MPs are conveyor belts to get questions from the public, from citizens to voice that in Parliament.”
She added, “Tomorrow, the CBI will be sent to my house and I will be harassed for the next six months.”
However, refusing to back down from her critique of the BJP-led Union government and its ties to the Adani Group, she added, “The Ethics Committee has no power to expel. You have assumed the power of quasi authority. You have disregarded due process and abused every tenet. This is the beginning of your [BJP’s] end. We are going to come back and we are going to see the end of yours [BJP].”
She further said, “If this Modi government thought that by shutting me up, they are going to do away with the Adani issue, let me tell you this: this kangaroo court has only shown to India that the haste and the abuse of due process demonstrates how important Mr Adani is to you. And to what length you will go to harass a single woman MP.”