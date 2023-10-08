Why PM Modi silent on caste survey in BJP-ruled states: Congress

A day after the Rajasthan government announced caste-based survey in the state, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that it will ensure that their party makes policies for the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) communities. He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its implementation in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states. The Congress leader highlighted how the delegation of OBCs had met Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra last year in Rajasthan and demanded for the caste-based census.

Jairam Ramesh, who is party's general secretary communication in-charge, said, "When Bharat Jodo Yatra was in Rajasthan, delegations of many communities had met Rahul Gandhi. During that time the OBC delegation had specifically raised the demand for caste census. Rahul Gandhi took their words very seriously."

"Now the Rajasthan government has decided to conduct a caste based survey in accordance with their sentiments. This is a welcome step. This will especially help in making policies for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes. It is also very important to ensure social justice and population sharing," Jairam Ramesh added.