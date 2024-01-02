Why Indian students can no longer take parents to UK on Student visas

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, January 1, announced that overseas students cannot bring family members to the UK on Student visas, as part of its policy to cut down migration. “In 2024, we're already delivering for the British people,” he said on X, while sharing a post by the Home Office. According to the Home Office, only the postgraduate research students or students availing government-funded scholarships would be eligible to bring their parents to the UK.
Last year in July, Prime Minister Sunak allowed changes in the Immigration Rules affecting foreign students studying in the UK. As per the new rules, international students in the UK will no longer be able to bring dependents on their student visa, unless they are in a postgraduate research programme.
Under the new rules, foreign students cannot switch to work route visas unless they have completed their course.
Earlier in December, Sunak said that immigration in the UK was “too high” and announced radical action to reduce the number of migrants. The move, according to him, would help unemployed British workers. “These steps will make sure that immigration always benefits the UK,” he said.
The decision of the British government was slammed by many, including academicians and politicians.
Expressing his displeasure with the new Immigration rules, Professor Dibyesh Anand who teaches at the University of Westminster, wrote, “Get international fee paying students to keep our country’s higher education sector afloat but treat them as cavalierly and with as much contempt as possible - is that what you think Britons elected you for?”
“How the hell is this "delivering for the British people"? It's bad for British universities, and it's bad for the UK economy as a whole. Quite apart from anything, it's splitting up families purely to score some political points for a small and sadistic portion of the population,” said Edward Anderson, Assistant Professor, Northumbria University.
Terming the decision “shameful,” MP Diane Abbot, a representative of Hackney North and Stoke Newington, wrote, “Sunak is boasting about separating families? Shameful”
Many fear that the policy of the British government would lead to international students facing hostility and contribute to racism.
Criticizing Sunak’s decision, political scientist Chris Blattmann wrote, “Such a weird backwards view of what drives economic growth. Higher education is one of the most important exports that developed nations have. Selling a terrifically valuable service to foreigners. It just happens to be bought on our soil (which means they buy a tremendous amount of other services). When they graduate, the country has a chance to let the talented and skilled stay and contribute to the economy.”