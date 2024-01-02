Why Indian students can no longer take parents to UK on Student visas

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday, January 1, announced that overseas students cannot bring family members to the UK on Student visas, as part of its policy to cut down migration. “In 2024, we're already delivering for the British people,” he said on X, while sharing a post by the Home Office. According to the Home Office, only the postgraduate research students or students availing government-funded scholarships would be eligible to bring their parents to the UK.

Last year in July, Prime Minister Sunak allowed changes in the Immigration Rules affecting foreign students studying in the UK. As per the new rules, international students in the UK will no longer be able to bring dependents on their student visa, unless they are in a postgraduate research programme.

Under the new rules, foreign students cannot switch to work route visas unless they have completed their course.