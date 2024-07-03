We got mandate to make India third largest economy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday outlined the thrust of the BJP-led government’s economic policy.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha during the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, the PM said, “There will be a rapid transformation in public transportation in the country and the footprints of technology will be seen in many sectors.”

When India becomes the third largest economy, it will have a positive impact not only domestically but also at the global level, the Prime Minister pointed out.

PM Modi said, “Our economy has moved from the 10th position in the world to the fifth spot and we have now got the mandate to make India the third largest economy.”

“The opportunity given to us for the third time by the people of the country is to strengthen the determination to realise the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' and Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the Prime Minister added.

He said the return of his government for the third term would strengthen the journey towards fulfilling this objective.

Listing the achievements of the government, the Prime Minister said only 3 crore farmers were beneficiaries of UPA's loan waiver, but the NDA's PM-Kisan scheme has benefited over 10 crore farmers.

He said the government has strengthened the agriculture sector with micro planning ranging from farm to market.

The people of the country have given their support to the work done by BJP-led NDA govt in the last 10 years, he added.