VHP condemns Hindu temple attack, alleges laxity by Canadian government

Demanding security for Hindus across the globe, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) International Wing president Alok Kumar, on Monday, November 4, condemned the attack on a temple in Canada and described it as a result of the local administration’s laxity. “The attack is a matter of grave concern as the consular camp, held at the temple in coordination with the Indian High Commission, was planned in advance and a three-day prior notice was given by the High Commissioner seeking security,” Alok Kumar told IANS.

Referring to the attack allegedly by pro-Khalistan protesters on Indians present at Brampton's Hindu Sabha Temple on Sunday as an intentional dereliction of duty by Canadian law enforcers, Alok Kumar said, “This was not an isolated incident. Similar incidents have taken place in the Greater Toronto Area and British Columbia. This series of incidents reflects the administration’s negligence.”

Right-wing persons have been using the term “khalistani” to paint dissenting sikhs as separatists and anti-nationals by associating the Khalistan movement to the religion at large.

Sunday's violence forced the Indian High Commission to issue a strong condemnation of the attack by the protesters. The Indian government said in New Delhi that even though it remains "deeply concerned" about the safety and security of its nationals in Canada after the violence unleashed by Khalistani separatists at a Hindu temple in Brampton, it will not stop the outreach of consular officers to provide services to Indians and Canadian citizens.



Earlier, VHP International Wing President Alok Kumar also expressed regret over the alleged ruckus during a JPC meeting on the Waqf bill on Sunday in Delhi. He said the VHP was opposed to the use of aggressive language during the proceedings by representatives of Muslim organizations. “To claim that the amendment to the Waqf Bill will lead to ‘tukde-tukde’ (country's disintegration) is unacceptable,” he said. A serious matter like the Waqf Bill review should be conducted in a peaceful environment and suggestions should be put forward in a democratic manner, he said.

The use of threatening language and issuing of warnings to panel members should be avoided. “Instead, members should focus on the provisions of the bill and the changes required in it,” he said.