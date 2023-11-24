Uttarakhand tunnel drilling halted after auger machine platform collapses

The operation to rescue 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district was halted after the platform supporting the auger machine which is drilling through the debris collapsed on Thursday evening, November 23. Girish Singh Rawat, one of the members of the rescue operation team, said, "Drilling cannot be done until the platform is ready. It may take five to six hours to get the platform ready."

"So far, around 45 meters of drilling has been completed and about 10 to 12 meters of drilling work is left. As soon as the drilling is completed, the workers trapped in the tunnel will be rescued and will be taken to a hospital," he added.