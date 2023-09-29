Uttar Pradesh cop suspended for misbehaving with minor rape survivor

A police inspector in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district who was investigating the rape case of a 15-year-old, has been suspended for asking obscene questions from the survivor over the phone, who allegedly made her to change the statement. As per guidelines, the Investigating Officer is required to question a minor only in the presence of her parents or guardians.

The girl’s brother handed over an audio clip to Sambhal SP Kuldeep Gunawat in which inspector Ashok Kumar, can be purportedly heard asking inappropriate questions related to the medico-legal exam and calling the survivor by objectionable names.

The girl, daughter of a marginal farmer, was allegedly gang raped by five men in a forest on May 27.