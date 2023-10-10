US President Joe Biden confirms 11 Americans were killed in Hamas-Israel conflict

US President Joe Biden has announced that at least 11 Americans, "many of whom made a second home in Israel", have been killed in the ongoing conflict between the Hamas militant group and the Jewish nation. "As we continue to account for the horrors of the appalling terrorist assault against Israel this weekend and the hundreds of innocent civilians who were murdered, we are seeing the immense scale and reach of this tragedy. Sadly, we now know that at least 11 American citizens were among those killed -- many of whom made a second home in Israel," the President was quoted as saying in a statement released by the White House on Monday, October 9.

Biden also acknowledged that there were American citizens who still remain unaccounted for. "We are working with Israeli officials to obtain more information as to their whereabouts." He went on to say that "the safety of American citizens – whether at home or abroad – is my top priority as President".

"While we are still working to confirm, we believe it is likely that American citizens may be among those being held by Hamas. I have directed my team to work with their Israeli counterparts on every aspect of the hostage crisis, including sharing intelligence and deploying experts from across the US government on hostage recovery efforts," Biden added. He also said that the State Department is currently providing consular assistance and updated security alerts.