US President Biden says he raised ‘importance of human rights, free press’ with PM Modi

By Yashwant Raj

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday, September 10 that in addition to the "significant business" done at the just-concluded G20 Summit in India such as the rail-ship economic corridor extending from India to Europe, he also “raised the importance of respecting human rights and the vital role that civil society and a free press have in building a strong and prosperous country,” in his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Biden was speaking at a customary trip-ender news conference in Hanoi, the second leg of his tour of India and Vietnam. He was peppered with questions about China and President Xi Jinping, who had skipped the G20 meeting, and about Ukraine. In his opening remarks, Biden thanked Modi's "leadership and his hospitality and hosting the G20". He went on to speak about a part of the visit that was overshadowed by the G20 meeting — his bilateral with the Indian leader.

Biden said he and Modi had "substantial discussions about how we're going to continue to strengthen the partnership between India and the United States, building on the Prime Minister's visit to the White House last June". Biden had hosted Modi in a state visit, with the customary state dinner, which was the first for the Indian Prime Minister.