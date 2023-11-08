UP govt to crackdown on unrecognised basic schools in the state

The Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Department has planned an intensive campaign against unrecognised schools operating in the state. Such schools, or even those found running after de-recognition, can be punished with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh, along with other legal action, according to instructions issued by the Director of Basic Education to all Basic Education Officers (BEOs).

If the violation continues, the schools will be subject to a daily penalty of up to Rs 10,000.

The authority has asked for reports of action taken as part of the campaign from districts by November 22. The state runs primary, junior high, and aided junior high schools.