UP cop suspended for sharing post in support of Palestine

A Uttar Pradesh Police constable has been suspended and a departmental enquiry initiated against him for allegedly sharing a post in support of Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict on a social media platform, said senior officials.
The officials said the constable was identified as Suhail Ansari, a Bareilly resident, was posted in Lakhimpur Kheri district for the past few months.
Kheri DSP Sandeep Singh, who is posted as circle officer (city) there, said an additional superintendent of police rank officer was inquiring about the constable and his inclination as well as Palestine supportive post on social media.
Last week Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered "stringent action" against those who try to whip up frenzy by making comments contrary to India's position on the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Following Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the "terrorist" attacks, and said “we stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.”
While the PM condemned Hamas's attack on Israel, India's position on the creating a sovereign Palestine remains the same.
The Ministry of External Affairs said that there was an “obligation” to uphold humanitarian principles.
“India always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders, side by side at peace with Israel,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said recently.
