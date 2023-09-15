Union govt issues whip for all ministers to be present for Parliament special session

The BJP-led Union government has directed all its ministers to be present in the House for the five-day special Parliament session starting from September 18-22, said BJP sources. Earlier, the BJP had issued a three-line whip to all its MPs directing them to be present in Parliament during its special session and support the Union government's stance on several contentious legislative bills.

Generally, during a Parliament session, the government deputes the duty of ministers in both Houses of the Parliament -- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha – which is known as roster duty and is assigned only for four hours ie. a minister has to stay in the Parliament House only for four hours as per his roster House duty and after that the roster duty of another minister used to start.

As per sources, during the special session of Parliament, on behalf of the Union government, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has asked all the ministers to be present in Parliament for all five days.

Earlier, a few days ago, the BJP had separately issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, saying that, "Some very important legislative business will be brought up for discussion and passing from September 18 (Monday) to September 22 (Friday) and all BJP MPs are requested to attend the five-day special session. Support the government's stand by compulsorily being present in the Parliament."