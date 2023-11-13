Under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand Highway collapses, 35 workers trapped

At least 35 workers were trapped inside an under construction tunnel on Yamunotri national highway in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, on Sunday, November 12, after a landslide led to a collapse of part of the structure. All efforts are on to rescue the trapped workers, officials said. The tunnel is a part of the Char Dham highway project and is supposed to connect Silkyara to Dangal Gaon, reducing the distance between the two villages by at least 25 kms when completed.
Additional Director General of Plice (ADGP) Law and Order AP Anshuman said that no death has been reported yet. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other rescue teams have reached the spot along with the police force.
According to the information, the accident happened at 5 am on Sunday at a distance of 200 metres from the tunnel entrance towards Silkyara, while the workers were 2,800 metres inside the entrance. With a total length of 4.5 km, construction of 4 km of the tunnel has already been completed. It was supposed to be completed by September 2023, but has been delayed.
Authorities said that a narrow opening has been made to allow oxygen into the tunnel as personnel of several teams of the NDRF, the SDRF and fire brigade are working together to rescue the trapped workers