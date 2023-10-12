UN chief warns against spillover of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned against the spillover of the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict. "We must avoid spillover of the conflict. I am concerned about the recent exchange of fire along the Blue Line (between Israel and Lebanon) and recent reported attacks from southern Lebanon," he told a press briefing on Wednesday, October 11, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I appeal to all parties -- and those who have an influence over those parties -- to avoid any further escalation and spillover," the UN chief said.

Guterres called for the immediate release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Civilians must be protected at all times. International humanitarian law must be respected and upheld, he added.