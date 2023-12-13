TNM in 2024

Dear Readers,

I hope this message finds you well.

I am writing to you amidst a pivotal initiative that marks the beginning of our transformation into a reader-revenue-first model. In the past few weeks, and in the months ahead, we are on a journey of transformation to reduce our dependence on advertising, improving our quality of production and focussing on improving your user experience – all to make our platform worthy of subscription.

Over the next few months, TNM will undergo a comprehensive transformation, guided by a plan designed to enhance your reading experience and ensure the sustainability of independent journalism. As we embark on this journey, we are committed to transparency and keeping you informed every step of the way.

Our focus will be on establishing a strong foundation of data and improving our tech. We'll be making improvements to our UX/UI design and optimizing communication strategies based on data and feedback. We are also attempting better collaboration between our editorial and tech teams.

As we embark on this shared journey, we want to express our gratitude to you, our readers, for your continued support. We value your trust and look forward to delivering a more enriching and sustainable news experience.

I would like to also mention here that none of this would be possible without the unwavering support of the Google News Initiative. Their commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability in journalism has paved the way for TNM's transformative journey. In an era where independent journalism faces evolving challenges, their steadfast support has become the driving force propelling TNM towards greater heights. Their commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in journalism aligns seamlessly with our own aspirations to provide you, our valued readers, with an enriched and sustainable news experience. We extend our heartfelt thanks for their support and shared vision for the future of news.

Stay tuned for regular updates, and thank you for being an integral part of The News Minute community.

Regards,

Dhanya Rajendran

Editor-in-Chief