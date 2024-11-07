The role gender and race played in Donald Trump’s victory

Like many women, I’m having a horrible flashback. It’s 6 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2016 — the day after the United States presidential election that pitted Hillary Clinton against Donald Trump. I went to bed assuming Clinton had won.
I remember thinking to myself on the night of that election that there was nothing to be worried about. Americans would do the right thing and vote for the most qualified person, not the reality TV star. I came into the dining room where my partner was sitting reading the news and looked at him hopefully when he told me, still in shock: “Trump won.”
I was wrong eight years ago and I was wrong today about Vice President Kamala Harris’s chances of beating Trump.
I hoped the polls were wrong and the race was not as close as it appeared to be in the swing states. I believed women would come out in droves to protect their reproductive rights. I hoped and assumed that white women, in particular, would turn out for Harris en masse. That was a false hope.
Trump has been declared the after handily winning several swing states. , something he failed to do in ’16. In fact, he has done better with almost all demographics in .
It was a hard-fought battle and, according to the polls, .
In hindsight, several questions have been answered that were not so clear just a day ago. Will America vote for a Black woman? No. Will Harris be able to do what Clinton couldn’t do eight years ago? No. Will she break the Oval Office glass ceiling? No.
The fact that these questions were still in play in 2024, , seems revelatory about the misogyny and racism that bedevils America.
Gender played an outsized role in the election for several reasons. The overturning of across the U.S., especially when the deaths of several women after illustrated the consequences of these extreme anti-choice positions.
Concerns about women’s reproductive rights and Trump’s casual dismissal of sexualized violence seemingly gave women, young and old, a cause to embrace.
A survey in Iowa conducted by vaunted pollster Ann Selzer showed women 65 and older , though Trump ended up winning the state.
TikTok videos showing Trump’s infamous among young TikTokers who weren’t old enough to remember when the remarks originally surfaced in 2016. They spoke of their astonishment that their fathers and anyone with daughters, sisters or mothers could vote for such a person.
But it was not enough, even though cast their ballots for Harris. , but not by the margins her campaign had hoped.
On the other side of the gender equation are men. as their apparent fears of being overtaken by women’s gains in equality were exploited.
This is a disturbing trend. According to a September NBC poll, . Research has shown that young women have become more liberal while , perhaps because they are angry at falling behind and losing their former advantages.
The candidates themselves recognized the differences in support with their choices of podcasts and media appearances. Trump spent three hours with Joe Rogan — who subsequently endorsed him — for his podcast that while Harris went on , a podcast directed at women under 35.
In the end, the U.S. voted for what is called ,” a cultural valorization of stereotypical male traits, and Trump’s endless and won the day.
Another key factor in the campaign was race.
Exit polls suggested white women without college educations , while white college-educated women cast their ballots for Harris.
Prior to the election, , but suggestions their support for Trump now seem unfounded. Exit polls suggest Harris didn’t perform as well with .
We don’t have the final numbers yet in terms of how white women in swing states ultimately cast their ballots, but they probably weren’t good. Democrats ran videos, one narrated by actress Julia Roberts, pointing out the obvious constitutional guarantee that — and that what happens in the ballot box should stay in the ballot box.
The was illuminating, suggesting there are still many men who think and that it’s a betrayal if they don’t — and perhaps Trump’s win suggests their wives agreed.
The loss of reproductive freedom was evidently not enough for white women to go against their race, their class interests — or possibly their husbands.
The other racial factor in the campaign was the perception of the dwindling support for Harris from Black and Latino men. Trump also .
And according to a New York Times poll, while Obama was supported by 93 per cent of Black Americans in 2008 and Biden was supported by 90 per cent in 2020, .
Is this the result of sexism or internalized misogyny? Could Black men not bring themselves to vote for a Black woman?
Barack Obama’s .
After the 2016 election, the American Psychological Association coined the anxiety around the election results as .
That stress has returned as the world now watches what will happen as Trump, with no guardrails, no checks and balances in place and billionaires by his side, attempts to remake America in his own authoritarian image.