Telangana IAS officer questions ECI’s decision to transfer her

IAS officer TK Sreedevi who headed the Commercial Taxes department in Telangana has questioned the Election Commission of India’s decision to shunt her out along with many other officers. “How can an officer who has taken charge 3 working days before the visit of CEC (chief election commissioner) to the state be held responsible for the performance of the department? Just asking,” she posted on her X handle.
Alleging incompetence, the election commission of India had transferred or district collectors and many other IPS and IAS officers. This included CV Anand, the Police Commissioner of Hyderabad. The ECI before issuing the transfer orders had accused these officers of being unable to control the flow of money and maintain purity of voter rolls in Telangana. ECI said that these officers would not be given any election duty in the state and have appointed junior officers to replace them.
TK Sreedevi who was posted in the Finance Department was reportedly asked to take over the Commercial Taxes Department in the last week of September.
While the BJP has welcomed the transfers, the BRS has said that the transfers reflected the ECI’s partisanship. Questions are also being raised why Sreedevi, whose department primarily looks after taxes like GST can curb cash flow during elections and should bear the brunt of the ECI’s anger.
Those transferred by the ECI include Rangareddy Collector M.V. Bhoopal Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri Collector D. Amoy Kumar, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand, Warangal Commissioner A V Ranganath, and Nizamabad Commissioner V Satyanarayana. Apart from them, 10 district Superintendents of Police (SP) have also been transferred.