Telangana IAS officer questions ECI’s decision to transfer her

IAS officer TK Sreedevi who headed the Commercial Taxes department in Telangana has questioned the Election Commission of India’s decision to shunt her out along with many other officers. “How can an officer who has taken charge 3 working days before the visit of CEC (chief election commissioner) to the state be held responsible for the performance of the department? Just asking,” she posted on her X handle.

Alleging incompetence, the election commission of India had transferred or district collectors and many other IPS and IAS officers. This included CV Anand, the Police Commissioner of Hyderabad. The ECI before issuing the transfer orders had accused these officers of being unable to control the flow of money and maintain purity of voter rolls in Telangana. ECI said that these officers would not be given any election duty in the state and have appointed junior officers to replace them.

TK Sreedevi who was posted in the Finance Department was reportedly asked to take over the Commercial Taxes Department in the last week of September.