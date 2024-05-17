Swati Maliwal assault case: NCW issues second notice to CM Kejriwal's PS

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday issued a second notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary Bibhav Kumar to appear before it in connection with the assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal.

Kumar was asked to appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday, however, it is likely that he will skip the summons.

"We have issued a second summon today to Kumar through the police, regarding his appearance before the NCW concerning the alleged assault on AAP MP Maliwal," said NCW chief Rekha Sharma while addressing a press conference

"We could have personally gone there (Kumar's residence) today, it's not as though we are waiting for him (Kumar)," said Sharma.

Divulging details about the incident, Sharma said that the NCW took immediate action after learning about it from social media.

"I closely monitored the situation, spoke to Maliwal and encouraged her to come forward and file a complaint. I believe she was traumatised because no one would have expected her to be assaulted in such a manner at her party leader's residence," said the NCW chief.