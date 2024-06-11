Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka in Raebareli today to thank voters

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will address an 'Aabhaar Sabha' (thanksgiving meeting) of party workers of Raebareli and Amethi in Raebareli on Tuesday.

Sonia Gandhi, All India Congress Committee General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and Amethi MP K.L. Sharma will also address the meeting.

Tuesday's meeting will be the Congress's first such in the state following the declaration of the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results.

The party has decided to hold thanksgiving public meetings and take out thanksgiving yatras in all the 80 Lok Sabha seats from June 11 to 15 to thank voters for supporting the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance candidates in the recently concluded Parliamentary polls.

INDIA bloc won 43 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, with Congress getting six and the Samajwadi Party securing 37 seats.

Rahul Gandhi won the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat defeating Uttar Pradesh Minister and BJP candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh by a margin of 3,90,030 votes.

K.L. Sharma wrested Amethi from Union Minister Smriti Irani, defeating her by 1,67,196 votes.

Amethi, considered a bastion of the Nehru-Gandhi family, fell in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi there by a margin of about 55,000 votes.