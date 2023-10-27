Shashi Tharoor’s Hamas ‘terrorist’ remark upsets IUML leaders

At a massive public event organised by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala’s Kozhikode on October 26 to declare solidarity with Palestine, Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor referred to Hamas as a terrorist organisation. This has infuriated the IUML, CPI(M), and Muslim organisations who have questioned him on his stand on Israel. Reacting to the controversy, Tharoor said that he was always with the people of Palestine and that this can be understood by those who listened to the full speech.

In his speech, Tharoor said that just because the rally was organised by the IUML, it does not mean that the conflict was an issue only for Muslims. “This may be one of the most important political rallies in the country, a political rally for peace. What is happening is a human rights issue, and bombs fall on people irrespective of their religion,” he said.

He further went on to say, “Terrorists attacked Israel on October 7 and killed 1,400 people and took 200 people as hostages. In retaliation, Israel has killed 6000 people by bombing Gaza and they have still not stopped it. Israel has also stopped the passage of food, water, electricity, and fuel into Gaza. Innocent people are being killed every day.”

He also asked how Israel can ask the citizens of Gaza to evacuate when they don’t even have a way out.

Tharoor further said that the number of deaths in the last 19 days is more than the number of casualties in the last 15 years. “Palestinian territories are living under a suffocating occupation. From 2008 to September of 2023, 6400 Palestine and 300 Israelis were killed. In the last 19 days, 1400 Israelis and 6000 Palestinians were being killed”, he elaborated.

“When the terrorists killed innocent children and women, the world condemned it. Now the world including all of us are condemning the Israel bombing as well”, he said.

This speech prompted IUML leader MK Muneer, who also shared the stage, to respond without mentioning Shashi Tharoor’s name. “The British termed the actions of Bhagat Singh and Subash Chandra Boss as extremism and terrorism when they fought for the country’s independence. Likewise, the fight for the independence of Palestine in Gaza is being portrayed by imperial forces as terrorism. For Palestine, it is a fight for Independence but what Israel is doing is ethnic genocide. We should be able to identify the resistance and attack”, Muneer said.

Certain Sunni organisations have also opposed the speech as Tharoor defined Hamas as a terror organisation. Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation (SKSSF) State Secretary Sathar Panthaloor wrote, “Since Gandhiji and Nehru, the Congress government and party leadership have always stood by the Palestinian people and rejected Israeli terrorism. In contrast to this, a comment from someone like Shashi Tharoor was surprising. It was too late to realise that despite being an official in the United Nations, he was still grateful for the salary he received.”

IUML national secretary PK Kunhalikutty, Sadikali Thangal, and Samastha frontal organisation leader Nazer Faizi Koodathayi were also present at the event which began with Sadikali Thangal’s prayer for peace in Palestine. Tens of thousands of people participated in the rally chanting ‘Solidarity with Palestine’ and ‘Down with Zionism’.