Seat sharing to be discussed at INDIA alliance first coordination committee meet

Seat sharing among the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance will be discussed at its first coordination meeting.

The first coordination meeting will take place on September 13 at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar's residence.

The INDIA alliance had announced a 14 member coordination committee during its third meeting in Mumbai on September 1.

Besides Pawar, the coordination committee has Congress' KC Venugopal, DMK's TR Baalu, JMM's Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee, AAP's Raghav Chaddha, Samajwadi Party's Javed Ali Khan, JD-U's Lallan Singh, CPI's D Raja, National Conference Omar Abdullah, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti as its members.

The CPI-M is yet to give name of their party leader for the committee.

Sources said that during the first meeting of the coordination committee of INDIA the issue of seat sharing will come up for discussion.