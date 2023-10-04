School teachers violating Calcutta HC order on private tuitions, claims Bengal tutors’ body

Another internal irregularities in the school education system has surfaced as West Bengal Private Tutors’ Development Association, an association of private tutors in the state, has accused a section of the teachers in different state-run schools of violating the Calcutta High Court’s order of ban on private tuition against fees.

The association has prepared a list of the 5,000 school teachers in 20 districts in West Bengal, who are allegedly resorting to private tuitions against fees, and their representatives of the association will be submitting that list to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Wednesday.

The representatives will also appeal to the board authorities to conduct a probe against these 5,000 school teachers and take necessary disciplinary action against the errant ones as per the directions of the Calcutta High Court.

“The order from the Calcutta High Court on this count is very clear. The school teachers can take separate classes for the benefit of academically backward students if necessary but they cannot accept any fees against that. The Calcutta High Court had also directed the WBBSE authorities to identify the school teachers violating the order and take action against them. So we have decided to submit our deputation to the board along with substantiating proof and also stage a sit-in-demonstration in front of the board office,” said the association Hiralal Mondal.