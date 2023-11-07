SC says seizure of journalists’ devices is a serious matter, calls for guidelines

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, November 7, observed that seizing the digital devices of media professionals is a ‘serious matter’ regarding which there needs to be better guidelines to protect them. A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia was hearing a plea filed by the Foundation for Media Professionals seeking comprehensive guidelines on the search and seizure of digital devices by law enforcement agencies.
Emphasising the need for comprehensive guidelines to protect media professionals, the court said, “You must have better guidelines. You want us to do it, we'll do it. But my view is that you ought to do it yourself. It can't be a State that's run through its agencies. You must analyse what kind of guidelines are necessary to protect. This is not adversarial. We'll give you time.”
Reiterating that the right to privacy is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution, the apex court directed the Additional Solicitor General to work on this and get back to the court. The case has been posted to December 6 for further hearing.
After the recent raids on the digital media platform NewsClick and its journalists, a group of 15 media associations to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud urging for the formulation of guidelines on interrogation of journalists and on seizures of digital devices from them.
Soon after, five academicians – Ram Ramaswamy, former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) professor and researcher; Mukul Kesavan, Professor of Modern Indian history at Jamia Millia Islamia; Madhava Prasad, Professor of Cultural Studies at the English and Foreign Languages University; Sujata Patel, Professor at Savitribai Phule Pune University; and Deepak Malghan, ecological economist and social activist – filed a petition at the Supreme Court asking the court to direct authorities to lay down guidelines to be followed during the seizure and examination of digital and electronic devices.