SC says seizure of journalists’ devices is a serious matter, calls for guidelines

The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, November 7, observed that seizing the digital devices of media professionals is a ‘serious matter’ regarding which there needs to be better guidelines to protect them. A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia was hearing a plea filed by the Foundation for Media Professionals seeking comprehensive guidelines on the search and seizure of digital devices by law enforcement agencies.

Emphasising the need for comprehensive guidelines to protect media professionals, the court said, “You must have better guidelines. You want us to do it, we'll do it. But my view is that you ought to do it yourself. It can't be a State that's run through its agencies. You must analyse what kind of guidelines are necessary to protect. This is not adversarial. We'll give you time.”

Reiterating that the right to privacy is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution, the apex court directed the Additional Solicitor General to work on this and get back to the court. The case has been posted to December 6 for further hearing.