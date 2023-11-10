SC dismisses plea seeking directions for protection of Hindu religion

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea seeking directions from the apex court for protection of the Hindu religion which is purportedly in "danger".

A bench of Justices S.K. Kaul, Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah refused to recall its earlier decision dismissing the PIL filed by the same petitioner-in-person Daudhraj Singh.

“What is this petition? Somebody will say protect Islam in India. Somebody will say protect Christianity in India,” remarked the bench as it junked the recall application.

Watch: