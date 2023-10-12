SC adjourns hearing on Umar Khalid's bail plea due to paucity of time

The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on the bail application of former JNU scholar and activist Umar Khalid in connection with the Delhi riots case.

Citing paucity of time, the bench comprising Justice Bela Trivedi and Dipankar Datta adjourned the hearing till November 1.

Khalid has filed special leave petition against the Delhi High Court's decision to deny him bail last year.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Khalid, said that he could demonstrate in 20 minutes that there was no case against Khalid.

"He is a young student, PhD holder, three years behind bars, it is going on," Sibal requested the court to consider the hearing on Thursday.

Appearing for the Delhi Police, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju said that the delay in the trial was caused due to the accused filing interlocutory applications.

"They are not allowing the charges to be framed..."

Sibal in response said that the five supplementary charge sheets have been filed in the case.

He further added that three co-accused Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha in the case have been granted bail.

Khalid has been behind bars for more than three years in connection with the Delhi riots case. He is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy for Delhi communal violence that broke out in February 2020.