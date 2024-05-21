‘RSS made me courageous’: Retiring HC judge says will work with RSS again

Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash of Calcutta High Court, who retired on Monday, May 20, from judicial services, expressed his wish to work for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). He said that he must admit that he is a member of the RSS and owes a lot to the organisation.

“I am ready to go back to my organisation now, if they call me and they think I am capable of doing anything for it. Because I have not done anything wrong in my life, I have the courage to say that I belong to RSS. If I am a good person I cannot belong to the wrong organisation,” he added.

On his last day, Justice Dash said that his association with RSS goes back to his childhood days. He said that the lessons by RSS have made him courageous and upright. “I have distanced myself from the organisation for about 37 years due to the work I undertook. I do not have any bias against anybody. I do not have any bias against any political personality. All were equal before me,” he stated.

Justice Dash started his judicial career in 1999 with Odisha judicial services.Since then, he has served in various positions including additional district judge and sessions judge in Odisha, his home state. He was elevated as an Additional Judge of Odisha High Court in 2009. He was transferred to the Calcutta High Court in June 2022.

