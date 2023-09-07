RSS chief supports reservation, RJD asks him to appeal to Union govt on caste census

A day after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that reservations should continue till discrimination exists in society, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday hit back saying that he should ask the Centre to agree for the caste census or else his statement would look like headline management done under pressure.



RJD's Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha said, “When Mohan Bhagwat talks about reservation then I thought from which direction the sun rose today because they are the people with different bunch of thoughts. I felt happy that at least they started thinking as per the Constitution of India.”



He took a swipe at the RSS, and said, "Bhagwat ji you call your organisation a cultural organisation, but it is not so, as it is a fully political organisation and runs the government.



“The government is a mask. If you have to think, then you need to tell the government why it is silent on caste census?” Jha asked.



He also questioned whether Bhagwat does not know the condition of the people who clean the sewer.