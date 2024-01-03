Rs 16,000 crore in 6 years: Electoral bonds spiked ahead of key elections

Electoral bonds worth Rs 15,946 crore have been sold since the scheme allowing anonymous donations to political parties was first launched in March 2018. The sale of electoral bonds happens at authorised branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) in phases of about 10 days each. So far, 29 sales phases have been completed, with the 30th phase starting on January 2. TNM looked at the data from the 29 phases and found that the opaque funding spiked during key elections. The BJP has been the biggest beneficiary..Of the nearly Rs 16,000 crore worth of bonds sold in the past six years, the highest amounts were sold in the two phases just ahead of the 2019 general elections held in April and May 2019, SBI’s Right to Information (RTI) responses to transparency activist Commodore Lokesh Batra show. Around the same time, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Sikkim also went to polls. TNM went through details of all the phases and found that the next spike came just before the Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Assembly elections held in February 2022. After that, the highest amount of electoral bonds was sold in the last two phases during October and November 2023, just before five states including Telangana went to polls. While Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram too went to polls along with Telangana, the highest amount of bonds in both these phases were sold in SBI’s Hyderabad branch — Rs 377 crore in October and Rs 359 crore in November. The phase with the sixth highest sales in bond amounts was in the first half of April 2023, just before the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election. .While the Electoral Bond Scheme was introduced with the stated intent of “cleansing” India’s political funding system, the instruments have come under heavy criticism for making political funding opaque. With donors remaining completely anonymous, activists have raised concerns that the bonds can be misused for quid pro quo, and also to launder ‘black money’ by pumping it into the political system, in direct contradiction to the Union government’s claim that electoral bonds would eradicate the use of ‘black money’ in elections. The Supreme Court, which heard a batch of pleas challenging the Electoral Bond Scheme, is yet to deliver its verdict on the matter. The petitioners had argued that the scheme violates citizens’ fundamental right to information, and enables backdoor lobbying, quid pro quo, and corruption, as it is not entirely anonymous when it concerns the parties benefiting from the funding. Read: Petitioners to SC: 'Electoral bonds are anonymous white channels of black money'.Concurring with them, the Supreme Court too observed that the scheme allows for selective confidentiality, making it easier for the party in power to get information and leaving opposition parties at a disadvantage. The Union government, on the other hand, said that citizens do not have the right to know the funding of a political party. Until 2021-22, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the biggest beneficiary of electoral bonds, receiving Rs 5,272 crore in donations or 57% of the total value of bonds, according to data from the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR). The Congress received the second highest amount of Rs 952 crore (10% of the total amount), while the rest of the amount — Rs 2,864 crore — went to other national and regional parties. The total political party donations generated through electoral bonds was Rs 9188 crore. Overall, in the 28 phases ending on October 13, 2023, Hyderabad had the second-highest amount of bonds encashed — over Rs 2,032 crore. Hyderabad was just behind New Delhi, where over Rs 9,281 crore worth of bonds were encashed. Kolkata was third behind Hyderabad (Rs 1,585 crore), followed by Bhubaneshwar, Chennai, and Mumbai. .While Visakhapatnam also has an authorised SBI branch, no bonds have ever been encashed there, which means that Hyderabad is possibly the main branch where major parties from the Telugu states including Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and YSRCP (YSR Congress Party) encash the bonds bought in their name. Electoral bonds are sold in denominations of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, and Rs 1 crore. However, not all bonds sold are eventually encashed by political parties, and this un-encashed amount is transferred to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), which remains excluded from the purview of the RTI Act. Up until the latest phase 29 that ended on November 20, 2023, electoral bond funds worth Rs 23.88 crore were transferred to PMNRF. In another RTI reply to Commodore Batra, SBI also shared that it has charged Rs 13.5 crore to the government for commissioning, printing, and other expenses related to operating the Electoral Bond Scheme.