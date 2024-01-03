News

Rs 16,000 crore in 6 years: Electoral bonds spiked ahead of key elections

Hyderabad, the only place where electoral bonds are encashed in the Telugu states, had the second-highest amount encashed across India — over Rs 2,032 crore.
Written by:
Jahnavi
Edited by:
Maria Teresa Raju

Electoral bonds worth Rs 15,946 crore have been sold since the scheme allowing anonymous donations to political parties was first launched in March 2018. The sale of electoral bonds happens at authorised branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) in phases of about 10 days each. So far, 29 sales phases have been completed, with the 30th phase starting on January 2. TNM looked at the data from the 29 phases and found that the opaque funding spiked during key elections. The BJP has been the biggest beneficiary.

