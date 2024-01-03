Rs 16,000 crore in 6 years: Electoral bonds spiked ahead of key elections

Electoral bonds worth Rs 15,946 crore have been sold since the scheme allowing anonymous donations to political parties was first launched in March 2018. The sale of electoral bonds happens at authorised branches of the State Bank of India (SBI) in phases of about 10 days each. So far, 29 sales phases have been completed, with the 30th phase starting on January 2. TNM looked at the data from the 29 phases and found that the opaque funding spiked during key elections. The BJP has been the biggest beneficiary.