RG Kar tragedy: Calcutta HC admits plea against 'attack' on 'Reclaim the Night' protesters

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday admitted a petition on the alleged attack on a "Reclaim the Night" protest demonstration against the gruesome rape and murder of a junior doctor of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in West Bengal in August.

A single-judge bench of Justice Rajarshi Bhardwaj admitted the petition and the matter is likely to come up for hearing on Friday.

The petitioner has alleged that on October 1, the protesters were attacked by a group of local Trinamool Congress activists led by the party councillor of the Tollygunge area.

The Trinamool Congress activists thrashed the women protesters, but the local police station refused to accept the complaint against the offenders, the petitioner alleged.

On October 1, several protest rallies and "Reclaim the Night" programmes were organised in different parts of Kolkata. A rally by 40 organisations including some doctors' associations from College Square in Central Kolkata to Rabindra Sadan in South Kolkata was also held.

One such "Reclaim the Night" agitation was organised at the Tollygunge area in South Kolkata. The petitioner alleged that while the protest was midway, there was an unprovoked attack on the protesters by local Trinamool Congress activists led by the party councillor from Ward number 115 under Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Ratna Sur.

The protesters alleged that although the attack was conducted in front of the cops, the latter remained "mute spectators" and even "refused" to register a complaint.

The accused councillor has, however, refuted the allegations and claimed that her associates were "provoked" by the protesters who used "abusive" language against them from the demonstration venue. Sur claimed some of her associates were also beaten up by the protesters.