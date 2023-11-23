ResultsWithIndependentMedia: Cut through the noise on December 3

For the past few weeks, Teams Newslaundry and The News Minute have been on the ground, bringing you everything you need to know on the ongoing assembly elections in Rajasthan, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh.

But when voting is done, counting begins, and shouting matches commence on news channels, we’ve got you covered to break down the results as they trickle in on December 3.

The News Minute is partnering with Newslaundry, The Caravan, The Wire and Scroll to unpack the results on December 3. From 8 am onwards, we’ll have conversations with journalists, reporters on the ground, and experts to cut through the noise and drama.

And we’re turning to you to make this happen. Your contribution will bear key expenses, guest management, and live-streaming. In return, you’ll get incisive analysis from Dhanya Rajendran and top journalists Arfa Khanum, Hartosh Singh Bal, Naresh Fernandes, Siddharth Varadarajan, MK Venu, Abhinandan Sekhri, Sudipto Mondal, Manisha Pande and Atul Chaurasia, and a lot more.