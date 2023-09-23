Ramnath Kovind chairs first official meeting of 'one nation, one election' panel

The first official meeting of the ‘One Nation, One Election’ Committee took place on Saturday, September 23, under the chairmanship of former president Ram Nath Kovind. The meeting was held at the Jodhpur Hostel in New Delhi, and was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, among others.

During the meeting, it was discussed to hold deliberations with the political parties and get their views on the idea of the ‘one nation, one election’. A source told IANS that the committee members also decided that if any of the political parties want to seek an appointment with the committee, it will be allowed to give their suggestions. The source further said that the committee members also discussed getting the suggestions and views of stakeholders like the Election Commission of India and other bodies.

The source said that the members primarily discussed how the committee will function and on which issues it needs to have deliberations on. The panel is also learned to have discussed how it needs to examine various scenarios for simultaneous polling and make recommendations on how situations like a hung assembly or adoption of a no-confidence motion will be tackled.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former chairman of the 15th Finance Commission NK Singh, former secretary general of Lok Sabha Subhash Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve, and former chief vigilance commissioner Sanjay Kothari are the other names part of the eight-member panel. However, Adhir Ranjan had declined an invitation to be part of the eight-member committee formed by the Union government to examine the 'One nation, One election' concept.

The committee will look into the feasibility of holding not only Lok Sabha and Assembly elections simultaneously, but also elections to municipalities and panchayats, according to the gazette notification. A single electoral roll and identity card for voters valid for the national, state, civic body, and panchayat elections will be explored, the government said in the notification.