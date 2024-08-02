Rahul Gandhi says ED likely to raid him over ‘Chakravyuh’ speech

In his latest speech in the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi while drawing an analogy of the Chakravyuh strategy from the Hindu epic Mahabharata said, “In the 21st century a new Chakravyuh has been created. Speaker sir, this strategy is also shaped in the form of lotus (a reference to BJP’s symbol). The PM wears this symbol on his chest. Like the Chakravyuh tactic employed to trap Abhimanyu, the same strategy is being used against India’s youth, farmers, women, small and medium businesses.”

In the Mahabharata epic, Arjuna’s son Abhimanyu was trapped and killed in a military formation called Chakravyuh, which is impossible to break out from.

Rahul Gandhi said that Abhimanyu was killed by six people: Dronacharya, Karna, Kripacharya, Kritavarma, Ashwathama and Shakuni. And similarly a Chakravyuh has been planned in present India by six people: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, he said.

The Congress leader had to retract the names of Adani and Ambani following the Speaker’s intervention as they are not present in the House.

In his speech, Rahul Gandhi also accused the agencies CBI, ED and the Income Tax Department of being the “heart” of the Chakravyuh. He said that the budget was aimed at strengthening the framework of supporting big businesses and monopoly business. “The budget supports the framework of a political monopoly that destroys the democratic structure,” he said.