Rahul Gandhi gets bail from Bengaluru court in defamation case

A Bengaluru court on Friday, June 7, granted bail to senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case filed by Karnataka BJP MLC Keshav Prasad. Congress leader DK Suresh, who is also the brother of Karnataka Deputy CM and former Member of Parliament DK Shivakumar, gave a surety of property worth Rs 75 lakh to Rahul Gandhi. The court has adjourned the matter till July 30.

The defamation case alleges that the Congress engaged in propaganda by publishing full-page advertisements accusing the previous BJP government in Karnataka of charging 40% commission for handling government projects. Prasad argued that during the Assembly elections held last year, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar levelled false allegations to misguide the people of the state for which they should face action under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar appeared before the court on June 1 and got bail. Rahul Gandhi, who is also a party to the case, remained absent despite giving an undertaking then. The counsel for the BJP leader had sought that a non-bailable arrest warrant be issued against him.

Rahul, who appeared before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court for the hearing this time, was welcomed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the airport. The advocates and Congress party workers had swarmed the court premises to welcome Rahul. After the court proceedings, the party workers also raised slogans in his favour. Siddaramaiah and Dy CM Shivakumar left the court premises in the same car. Rahul, who seemed to be in a happy mood, waved at party workers from the vehicle.