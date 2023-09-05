‘Prosecute Udhayanidhi Stalin for hate speech’: Former judges, bureaucrats write to CJI

“Your lordship is aware of the importance of ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and the same cannot be understated. It is a set of duties incumbent upon all Hindus and has often been defined as an ‘eternal’ that will always be relevant and gives the people of the Hindu faith, the freedom to choose the mode of worship of the Almighty of their choice. Not only did he make a hate speech but Udhayanidhi Stalin refused to apologize for his remarks. Rather he justified himself by stating ‘I will say this continuously’ with reference to his remark that Sanatana Dharma should be eradicated. He reiterated that he stands by his remarks and offered ambiguities and nuances that did little to address the concerns raised by people,” the letter stated.