Priyanka to embark on 2-day Himachal visit, take stock of damages

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will embark on a two-day visit of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday to take stock of the damages due to landslides and heavy rain and will also inaugurate several relief works.

Sharing the details of the trip, a senior Congress official said that Priyanka Gandhi would visit the districts of Manali, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan, which had borne the brunt of the recent floods.

The party leader said that Priyanka would also inaugurate several relief works in the hill state and interact with the people on the problems being faced by them.

In July and August, Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy rain and floods leading to the deaths of more than 400 people.

Due to the landslides, several homes were also destroyed.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has demanded a relief package from the Central government to rebuild the state.