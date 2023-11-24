Priyank Kharge defends decision to revoke sanction for CBI probe on DK Shivakumar

Priyank Kharge, the Information and Technology Minister of Karnataka, defended the state government’s decision to revoke permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. Priyank said that the BJP government’s decision in 2019 to handover the probe to the CBI was illegal and did not follow procedure.

On 24/9/19, the then CM, BS Yediyurapa orally directed to hand over the matter to CBI. He discussed the matter with the Advocate General over a phone call and decided to hand it over to the CBI. How can the prosecution sanction of a sitting MLA be given orally? The decision was taken without AG's written opinion. The AG's opinion was that the matter should be investigated before handing it over to the CBI. Even in case of sanction in a DA case, the sanction should be given only after the chargesheet is filed. Where was the chargesheet on the date?" Priyank said.

Priyank also said that there was no First Information Report in the case and still the case was handed over to the CBI. "Where are the facts of the case? Where was the copy of the FIR? Where was the investigation report? Where were the seizures? Was Mr. DK Shivakumar arrested? Where are the details of the court case, if any? Since no FIR was registered, the file was placed before the secretary for further orders. The CM approved the letter without any FIR. This was nothing but a political witch hunt," he said.