'Political vendetta': Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee react strongly to Naidu's arrest

Two prominent leaders of the INDIA alliance — West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav — have condemned former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's recent arrest in the skill development scam case. Incidentally, Naidu has been trying to get back into the fold of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after exiting on bitter terms in 2018, over unmet demands for special category status for the state. While the ruling YSR Congress Party in Andhra Pradesh is not part of the NDA either, it has supported the BJP by voting in its favour on many key legislations in the Parliament.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, September 12, Akhilesh Yadav said that the trend of arresting opposition party leaders had spread even to states where the BJP was not in power. Mamata Banerjee also said on Monday that she disliked the way Naidu was arrested. Their remarks have come in the midst of speculation that Naidu's arrest was carried out with the knowledge of the BJP.

“Arresting opposition leaders is currently a trend that has spread from the Union government to the state governments. Putting those who disagree with the government in prison is an autocratic ruler's policy, and it has no place in a democracy. The BJP and their opportunistic allies should keep in mind that what they do now could cost them in the future. Selfish BJP is nobody’s political ally,” Akhilesh said, tagging Chandrababu Naidu on the social media platform X.