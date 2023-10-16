‘PM too keen on Israel but no time to visit Manipur’: Rahul Gandhi in Mizoram

“Congress and the party ruled government have been protecting farmers, small businessmen, workers, poor wage-earners but BJP has been depriving and attacking them. GST has been designed to harm India's farmers and small traders.”

Urging the people to vote for the Congress, Rahul Gandhi said that the party (Congress) respects every single person irrespective of their caste, religion and creed and the party has an ambitious vision for the state of Mizoram.

“We would protect your culture, tradition, language and religion. We love your diversity, perspective and your way of life and it is our most valuable asset and much more important than the buildings etc.

“Some months ago I walked around 4000 km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Today (Monday) we walked two km, but the message I had to give was the same. I come here with the idea of Bharat Jodo, one India, that respects each other's culture and religion, that is tolerant and that loves itself as a whole.”

The Congress leader claimed that the BJP has been attacking this holistic idea and they attack different communities, languages and spread hatred despite this is against the idea of India.

Referring to his visit to Mizoram 37 years ago, Rahul Gandhi said, “I was 16 years old when I came here with my father Late Rajiv Gandhi) in 1986.”

“For long time our family has been very close to people with Mizoram. The people of Mizoram are gentle, kind and affectionate. People have a strong sense of community; they respect each other and also people with different ideas. It is something to be very proud of…. you have a spirit of altruism. These are powerful values in the 21st century,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Ahead of the November 7 Assembly elections in Mizoram, the Congress leader arrived in Aizawl on Monday on a two-day visit to campaign for the party, which governed the mountainous state for many years till 2018.

Immediately after his arrival, the Congress MP participated in a padyatra from the state capital's Chanmari area to the Raj Bhawan.

In the evening, he is slated to interact with students at the Lal Thanhawla auditorium.