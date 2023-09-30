PM Modi launches 'Sankalp Saptaah' for country's aspirational blocks

Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS0 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a week-long programme called 'Sankalp Saptaah' for the country's aspirational blocks at Bharat Mandapam here and urged the state governments and the officials to also note that those who are successful within the block, their future should also be bright as they have the passion to do something.

The Prime Minister said that we want to see the country as a developed nation by 2047.

“But the developed country does not mean that grandeur should be seen in Delhi, Mumbai, or Chennai and our villages should be left behind, we do not follow that model. We want to take charge of the destiny of 140 crore people and bring about a change in their lives," Modi said.

He also highlighted the government has worked with a very simple strategy for the Aspirational District Programme.