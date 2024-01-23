Parinav from Bengaluru’s Whitefield still missing, mother puts out video appeal

Parinav left the Allen tutorial class in Whitefield on January 21 morning. CCTV footage showed him in front of the Kaveri Hospital between Kundalahalli Gate and Marathahalli Bridge at 2:30 pm on the same day.

The police further tracked him through CCTV footage and found that he had boarded a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus at Marathahalli at 3:04 pm. The city police were able to track the bus Parinav had taken and the bus conductor identified him. The conductor noted that the boy had gotten down at Marathahalli market since he did not have enough money to buy a ticket beyond that.

Parinav’s father Sukesh told TNM that even though the conductor said that he could pay the remaining amount some other time, Parinav insisted on getting down. “We usually go pick him up from school but that day he started without us. We live in Whitefield, but Parinav was walking towards Marathahalli which is in a completely different direction. We are still trying to trace his movements through CCTV cameras,” he said.

If you have seen Parinav, please contact his father Sukesh at 9845218218.