Palestinian death toll from Israeli strikes on Gaza rises to 7,326: Ministry

The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 7,326, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.
The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip has risen to 7,326, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said.

So far, 18,967 Palestinians have been injured since the fighting broke out, the Ministry said on Friday in a statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Israel has launched massive airstrikes and limited ground operations against Gaza in retaliation for a surprise attack by Gaza-ruling Hamas militants on Israeli military targets and towns on October 7, which has killed at least 1,400 people in Israel.

