‘Organisational issues’: Sumitra Mahajan on BJP’s CM probables in MP, factionalism

As an eight-time MP and the former Lok Sabha speaker, Sumitra Mahajan is seen as one of the tallest leaders in Madhya Pradesh’s politics and part of the BJP’s old guard. We met her at her home in Indore to discuss her party’s poll prospects, the probable chief ministerial candidate in Madhya Pradesh, the evolution of the BJP’s state unit under different central leaderships, and several other issues pertaining to the state.

On reports about anti-incumbency and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan being sidelined by a section of BJP leaders, Mahajan said, “There is no anti-incumbency against Shivraj and he has not been sidelined.”

