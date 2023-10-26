Opposition slams govt over NCERT’s proposal to replace India with 'Bharat' in textbooks

Congress and the other Opposition parties on Wednesday, October 25, slammed the Union government over the NCERT panel's recommendation "to replace 'India' with 'Bharat' in Social Science school textbooks.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal said: "These name-changers want to indoctrinate an entire generation into hating a word we grew up feeling a lot of pride towards."

"Be it Team India on the field, or the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) - the word India evokes pride just as much as Bharat. Their fear of a resounding defeat at the hands of INDIA (Opposition bloc) is making them take such desperate steps," the Congress leader said, slamming the government.