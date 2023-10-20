NWMI condemns Maharashtra institute for cancelling award to Kashmiri journalist

After the Maharashtra Institute of Technology-World Peace University cancelled an award for Kashmir-based journalist Safina Nabi on Wednesday, October 18, the Network of Women in India (NWMI) issued a statement condemning the decision. The award was cancelled on the eve of the ceremony, which was supposed to be held in the institute premises. According to The Wire, the reason behind the cancellation of the award was political pressure from the right-wing.

Nabi’s report titled ‘The half widows of Kashmir’, which appeared on Scroll, was chosen as the winner in the category titled ‘journalism that promoted empathy, understanding and inclusivity in society’. The story had been chosen from dozens of entries by a seven-member jury comprising three members from the institute and four external members.

NWMI’s statement, issued on Friday, October 20, said, “We are disappointed with the University for the unceremonious cancellation, insufficient response and lack of commitment to press freedom. Safina Nabi’s story brought out the longstanding plight of the ‘half widows’ of Kashmir who continue to be denied their property rights decades after the disappearance of their husbands. Her journalistic acumen and credibility have been globally recognised.”