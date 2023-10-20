NWMI condemns Maharashtra institute for cancelling award to Kashmiri journalist

After the Maharashtra Institute of Technology-World Peace University cancelled an award for Kashmir-based journalist Safina Nabi on Wednesday, October 18, the Network of Women in India (NWMI) issued a statement condemning the decision. The award was cancelled on the eve of the ceremony, which was supposed to be held in the institute premises. According to The Wire, the reason behind the cancellation of the award was political pressure from the right-wing.
Nabi’s report titled ‘The half widows of Kashmir’, which appeared on Scroll, was chosen as the winner in the category titled ‘journalism that promoted empathy, understanding and inclusivity in society’. The story had been chosen from dozens of entries by a seven-member jury comprising three members from the institute and four external members.
NWMI’s statement, issued on Friday, October 20, said, “We are disappointed with the University for the unceremonious cancellation, insufficient response and lack of commitment to press freedom. Safina Nabi’s story brought out the longstanding plight of the ‘half widows’ of Kashmir who continue to be denied their property rights decades after the disappearance of their husbands. Her journalistic acumen and credibility have been globally recognised.”
The statement was critical of the stance the institute had taken by cancelling the award. NWMI said, “Ordinarily, the award would have signalled your institution’s recognition of the critical importance of storytelling in areas of intense conflict. To withdraw from that responsibility is a sad reflection of the journalism education you purport to stand for.”
Calling for an apology from the institute, NWMI extended its solidarity to Safina Nabi. The statement read, “We stand in solidarity with Safina Nabi. We urge the University to adhere to scholarly values, repeal this decision, issue a public apology and award Safina Nabi as she rightly deserves.”