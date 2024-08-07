Not her first Olympics, Vinesh must know the rules, Saina Nehwal on the disqualification

Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024 has ignited a huge controversy, with several sports personalities weighing in on the matter. Among them, Indian shuttler and Olympian Saina Nehwal expressed her views and said that despite Vinesh's dedication and experience, the wrestler had made an unexpected mistake despite knowing the rules on the final day.

Speaking to NDTV, Saina said, "I was cheering for her for the last two three days. Every player trains for this moment. I know what she must be feeling. There are no words to describe this as an athlete. Maybe the weight shot up. She is a fighter and has always made glorious comebacks. Next time she will make sure that a medal comes."

Vinesh, who was competing her third Olympics and was poised to wrestle for a historic gold medal in the women's 50 kg freestyle event, was disqualified after being found overweight by 100 grams during the weigh-in on Wednesday, August 7. According to international wrestling rules, any grappler found overweight at the time of weigh-in is disqualified and ends up at the bottom of the final standings.

Saina expressed her surprise at the unusual mistake and said that it was uncommon for athletes at this level to make such errors, especially given their extensive support teams of coaches, physios, and trainers. "It is not like she is playing her first Olympics, it's her third Olympics. As an athlete, she must know the rules. If there has been a mistake, I don't know how it happened. At such a big stage, I have not heard any such thing about any other wrestler, that they have been disqualified due to being overweight. She is an experienced athlete. Somewhere there has been a mistake on Vinesh's part too. She should take the blame too. Before such a big match, such a mistake is not right."

Phogat’s disqualification came as a shock, particularly after her remarkable performance in taking down defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan en route to the finals on August 6. She was set to face American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the summit bout on Wednesday evening.