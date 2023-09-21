Nitish asks Centre to quickly implement women's reservation bill

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday said that Centre should implement the women’s reservation bill quickly in the country.

On Thursday, Nitish Kumar again paid a surprise visit to the old secretariat in Patna and checked every office. However, he found officers were present in the offices this time. The CM had conducted raids on Wednesday as well when several officers were found absent or came late.

Following the visit on Thursday, Nitish Kumar while sharing his views with media personnel in old secretariat in Patna, said: “The women reservation bill passed in the Lok Sabha and we are in favour of this bill right from the beginning. I have a strong demand to implement it quickly. However, the Centre has not conducted a general census and hence they are saying that the implementation of this bill is not possible in near future.”

“If they had done the census on time (in 2021), this bill would have been easy to implement in this country. We were demanding from the Centre to conduct the census of the country but they refused. We have conducted the caste based survey in Bihar,” Kumar said.

“We have a strong demand to give reservation to backward class, extremely backward class, SC and ST people under this bill. Whatever would happen in the interest of women, we will support it,” Kumar said.