NIA tracks down eight Bangladeshis living illegally in Bengaluru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained eight Bangladeshis who were living illegally in Bengaluru during raids on Wednesday.

Sources said the NIA teams conducted simultaneous raids in 15 locations, including Soladevanahalli, K.R. Puram, Bellandur localities in the state capital and its outskirts.

During the raids, the officers found at least eight Bangladeshis who had been staying in the country for a long time after sneaking in through the borders.

An official statement is yet to be made in this regard and more details are yet to emerge.

The raids were conducted early in the morning.

In a major drive against human trafficking in the country, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches in 10 states.